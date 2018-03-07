Poland's PKN Orlen, PERN sign deal on infrastructure

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish refiner PKN Orlen and pipeline operator PERN have signed an agreement on implementing government policy for improving oil sector infrastructure, PKN Orlen said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of PKN Orlen, Poland's top oil refiner, is pictured at their petrol station in Warsaw, Poland October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

As part of the agreement, PERN will build a section of pipeline between the PERN Base in Boronow and the PKN Orlen fuel terminal in Trzebinia. It will also increase the pipeline supply of fuel to Warsaw, Orlen said in a statement.

In November, the government approved a plan to build more pipelines to help Warsaw take more oil from sources other than top supplier Russia.