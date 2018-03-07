FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
March 7, 2018 / 10:31 AM / in 14 hours

Poland's PKN Orlen, PERN sign deal on infrastructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish refiner PKN Orlen and pipeline operator PERN have signed an agreement on implementing government policy for improving oil sector infrastructure, PKN Orlen said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of PKN Orlen, Poland's top oil refiner, is pictured at their petrol station in Warsaw, Poland October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

As part of the agreement, PERN will build a section of pipeline between the PERN Base in Boronow and the PKN Orlen fuel terminal in Trzebinia. It will also increase the pipeline supply of fuel to Warsaw, Orlen said in a statement.

In November, the government approved a plan to build more pipelines to help Warsaw take more oil from sources other than top supplier Russia.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.