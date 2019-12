A petrol station of PKN Orlen, Poland's top oil refiner, is pictured in Warsaw, Poland April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s largest oil refiner PKN Orlen has reached out to Russian suppliers for compensation over contaminated oil, its chief executive said on Twitter on Wednesday, confirming a Reuters report.

“We are determined to get back all of the costs we incurred,” Daniel Obajtek wrote.