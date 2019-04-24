Polish refiner PKN Orlen to invest in offshore wind power in 2024

PLOCK, Poland (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest oil refiner, state-run PKN Orlen, plans to start investment in offshore wind farms in 2024, Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek said on Wednesday.

“We are at the stage of carrying out environmental studies and wind tests ... By 2024 we should have finished the preparatory stage. We plan to start investment in 2024,” he told reporters.

Obajtek also said that it is on track with plans to acquire fellow Polish refiner Grupa Lotos and that he expects the deal to close at the end of 2019.