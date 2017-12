WARSAW (Reuters) - A merger between Poland’s two biggest state-controlled banks PKO BP PKO.WA and Pekao SA PEO.WA is worth considering, but no actions have been taken regarding this idea, the head of a state-run fund with a stake in Pekao said on Tuesday.

“I think that at least conceptually it is worth considering such a scenario,” Pawel Borys told the private TOK FM radio.