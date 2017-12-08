Poland's two biggest banks PKO, Pekao may merge next year: Rzeczpospolita

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest bank, PKO BP PKO.WA, may merge next year with Pekao PEO.WA, the second largest lender in the market, Rzeczpospolita daily reported on Friday, quoting sources close to both banks.

The logo of the PKO BP is seen on the bank's headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

The press office at PKO BP was not immediately available for comment, while Pekao’s spokeswoman declined to comment.

The government owns a 29.4 percent stake in PKO, while state-controlled insurer PZU PZU.WA and state-owned investment vehicle PFR together own 32.8 percent in Pekao.

“If we want to play an important role on the EU’s banking market in the next 5-10 years then merging these two institutions would be a good solution,” Pawel Borys, the head of PFR, was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita.

PKO BP and Pekao have 9.4 million and 5.4 million clients respectively, and after the potential merger the banks would have 34 percent share in the Polish loan and deposits market and a total of 462 billion zlotys ($129.1 billion) of assets, Rzeczpospolita reported.

The combined entity is likely also become the biggest company listed on the Warsaw bourse, according to the report.

“I have been saying for a long time that in the Polish banking sector there is room for four, five big universal banks. PKO BP will be not only the leader of Polish banking sector but also the leader of its change,” PKO Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita.

Polish financial institutions are supervised by Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. On Thursday, the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) named Morawiecki as the country’s new prime minister as they gear up for a series of elections in the coming years.