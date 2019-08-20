U.S. shale producers challenge pipeline operator's Trump steel-tariff surcharge: filing

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. shale producers have challenged an energy pipeline operator’s proposed surcharge for the Trump administration’s 25% tariff on imported steel, raising the stakes for pipeline builders facing higher construction costs.

U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips and a unit of Canadian producer Encana Corp on Monday asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reject Plains All American Pipeline’s proposed tariff surcharge on its Cactus II oil pipeline, according to a regulatory filing.