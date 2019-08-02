Plains sets tariff rates for Cactus II crude pipeline: filing

HOUSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline LP on Friday said spot tariff rates on its new 670,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cactus II crude pipeline will range from $4.75 to $5.60 per barrel from origin points in the Permian basin to the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to a regulatory filing.

The tariff is effective on Aug. 2.

The Cactus II oil pipeline, which runs from the Permian to the Corpus Christi, Texas, area, is one of three new pipeline systems coming online over the next few months to help relieve a crude bottleneck that has weighed on regional prices for more than a year.

Beginning in April, shippers will also be charged tariffs of 5 cents per barrel “for the purpose of amortizing capital expenditures associated with increased construction costs as a result of governmental regulation and tariffs,” Plains said in the filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Permian crude differentials rallied on market speculation that the Cactus II pipeline will begin service in August, traders said.

West Texas Intermediate crude at Midland for delivery in September traded at a $0.55 per barrel discount to U.S. crude, the strongest level since mid-July and up from around a $1.10 a barrel discount on Thursday, traders said.

“Permian is back,” one trader said.

WTI Midland for delivery in the fourth quarter traded at a $0.35 premium, up 20 cents, traders said.

Committed shipper rates, from several different origin points in West Texas and various volumes, will range from $1.05 to $3.25 per barrel, the Houston pipeline operator said.

On Wednesday, Plains had said it would allocate unused space on the pipeline to committed shippers if spot shipments fall below the 10% of capacity set aside for those shipments.

EPIC Midstream Holdings LP last month began filling its new 400,000 bpd pipeline from the Permian to Corpus Christi and will begin making deliveries in the third quarter, President Brian Freed said in an interview with Reuters this week.

Last week, EPIC announced it would cut initial rates for interim service on the pipeline in half to $2.50 per barrel, because arbitrage opportunities had did not support a higher rate between the Permian and the Gulf Coast, Freed said.