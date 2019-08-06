Plains to begin commercial service on Texas pipeline next week

FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area near Odessa, Texas, U.S., February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. pipeline operator Plains All American Pipeline LP expects to begin partial service on its 670,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Cactus II pipeline next week, Chief Executive Willie Chiang said on Wednesday.

Houston-based Plains has filled about half the line, which runs from the Permian basin to the U.S. Gulf Coast, with crude, and expects full service to the Corpus Christi, Texas, area to begin by the first quarter of 2020, Chiang told investors in a conference call.

Plains’ Cactus II pipeline would be the first of three pipelines to begin commercial service that is expected to ease a crude oil bottleneck that has weighed on regional prices for more than a year.

The company’s connections in the Corpus Christi area, which includes export and storage terminals, will be ready to handle the pipeline’s full capacity by the end of September, Chiang said.