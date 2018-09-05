FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 1:29 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Plains All American to review cash distribution for possible increase in first-quarter 2019

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline expects to review its quarterly cash distribution to investors and possibly increase the distribution as early as the first quarter of 2019, Chief Operating Officer Willie Chiang said at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday.

The Houston pipeline operator will examine global market factors and aims to retain “a high level of both operating and financial flexibility,” Chiang said. An increased distribution in the first quarter of 2019 would be payable in May.

Reporting by Collin Eaton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

