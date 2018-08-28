Fire breaks out at Plains All American crude tank near Wichita Falls, Texas

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Tuesday morning on a Plains All American Pipeline crude storage tank east of Wichita Falls, Texas, the company said.

The fire was limited to a single storage tank at its Wichita Falls Station, the company said. It said all personnel and contractors were accounted for but did not say whether there were any injuries. First responders were on site, the company also said.

Plains did not specify whether the fire had affected any other operations.

Wichita Falls is a crude injection point in north Texas along Plain’s Basin Pipeline, which runs from the Permian Basin in West Texas to the oil storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma.