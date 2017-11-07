Plains says Diamond crude pipeline to start in December

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Plains All American was set to start up its Diamond crude oil pipeline in December with volumes ramping up early next year, company executives said on the third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday.

The Cushing, Oklahoma to Memphis, Tenn., pipeline, which can transport up to 200,000 barrels per day of domestic sweet crude, was substantially complete as of late October and has started the commissioning process, they added.

Plains said expansion projects on its BridgeTex crude pipeline were completed in the third quarter, and downstream constraints on the pipeline related to a project by Magellan Midstream Partners should be resolved in the first quarter.

Magellan is building a new 24-inch diameter pipeline from its East Houston terminal to Holland Avenue to handle incremental volumes, expected to be operational in early 2018.

Plains executives also added that oil quality in the Permian Basin has been “lightening up” across the board, particularly in the Delaware Basin. In the Midland Basin, quality has remained fairly constant.