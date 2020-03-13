Plains All American to pay over $60 million related to 2015 California oil spill

(Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline LP agreed to pay about $60.6 million to settle civil charges it violated federal pipeline safety laws in connection with the 2015 spillage of 2,934 barrels of crude oil near Santa Barbara, California, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

The government said the payout includes $24 million in penalties, plus additional sums to cover damage to natural resources and clean-up costs.

It said the settlement also requires Plains to implement safeguards for its nationwide pipeline system, in part to address factors that contributed to the Plains Line 901 spill on May 19, 2015, immediately north of Refugio State Beach.