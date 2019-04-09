Italy's Newlat interested in Kraft Heinz's Plasmon brand: adviser

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Newlat is interested in acquiring infant food brand Plasmon from U.S. behemoth Kraft Heinz, an adviser for Newlat said.

Newlat, which already owns a portfolio of food companies including pasta brand Buitoni, said on Tuesday it wanted to list on the Milan bourse to raise money for acquisitions.

“Newlat is already a supplier of Plasmon and knows the company well,” said Davide Milano, a partner at consultancy Oaklins Italy, adding any deal would hinge on how quickly Newlat could raise cash with its initial public offering.

Oaklins has advised Newlat on the acquisition of pasta maker Delverde.