FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 6, 2018 / 6:45 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Platform Specialty in talks to sell agrochemicals unit to Wilmcote: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH.N) is in advanced talks to sell its agrochemicals business to London-based Wilmcote Holdings Plc (WCH.L) for about $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

If the deal proceeds, the WSJ said, it would offer Platform a way to achieve its goal of splitting its two divisions into separate companies, each with a defined focus and improved balance sheet, as it aims to boost an underperforming stock.

Assuming a deal is reached, the transaction could be announced this month, the newspaper said, citing sources.

    Platform and Wilmcote were not immediately available for comment.

    A deal with Wilmcote would be worth about $4 billion, including debt, according to the WSJ.

    Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.