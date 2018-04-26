FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 11:41 AM / in an hour

Oil price agency Platts posts lower adjusted operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil price agency Platts, a unit of S&P Global Inc (SPGI.N), posted a 4 percent decline in first-quarter adjusted operating profit on Thursday, hurt by lower trading volumes.

Revenue at Platts, however, increased 3 percent to $196 million in the quarter ended March 31, helped by growth its core subscription business.

    Revenue growth was partially offset by a decline in its Global Trading Services business as reduced volatility in key commodity products led to lower trading volumes.

    Adjusted operating profit fell to $95 million from $98 million a year ago.

    Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

