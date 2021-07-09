Gopher Investments offers to pay breakup fee if Playtech ends Barinboim-led deal

(Reuters) - Gopher Investments, Playtech’s second-biggest shareholder, said on Friday it has offered $10 million to the gambling software maker as breakup fee, if the company accepts its $250 million offer for Playtech’s financial trading unit.

Playtech would have to pay a consortium led by Israeli private equity group Barinboim $8.8 million if its investors vote against a deal worth up to $210 million, agreed between the two parties in May, for the Finalto trading unit.

The London-listed company also said it was planning to postpone its July 15 shareholder meeting by two weeks to give time to the board and investors to consider recent developments before deciding on a vote.

“Both Playtech and the consortium are bound by the restrictions agreed ... which includes not engaging in negotiations with any third party ... the adjournment of the general meeting does not change these restrictions,” Playtech said.