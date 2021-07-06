Gopher Investments defends offer for gambling software maker Playtech's unit

(Reuters) -Playtech Plc shareholder Gopher Investments on Tuesday made a case for its offer to buy the gambling software maker’s financial trading division, after the company agreed to sell the business to a consortium led by private-equity group Barinboim.

Hong Kong-based Gopher, which holds 4.97% of Playtech, responded to the British company’s statement on Friday and said it did not “fairly reflect” the $250 million offer the fund had made to Playtech’s board late in June.

London-listed Playtech began talking to the Barinboim consortium in January to sell the unit, Finalto, as part of plans to shed non-core assets and focus on its B2B businesses. The parties in May agreed to a deal worth $210 million.

In defence of its offer, Gopher said it had already allocated funds for its proposal, and was confident of getting necessary approvals.

“Gopher urges the Board to adjourn the General Meeting, due to take place on July 15, 2021, and engage in discussions with Gopher to proceed towards a recommended transaction that delivers materially better value to Playtech’s shareholders,” it said in a statement.

Playtech had said on Friday it was bound by the deal it had agreed to and the timing of Gopher’s proposal made it “very difficult” to asses the offer. It pointed to financing challenges of the offer and potential regulatory hurdles.

Playtech could not be not immediately reached for a comment.