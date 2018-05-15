Learning platform PluralSight raises IPO price on high demand

(Reuters) - Online education company PluralSight Inc on Tuesday raised the anticipated price range for its initial public offering by $2, valuing the company at nearly $2 billion at the higher end.

The public offering was well oversubscribed, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. The IPO is expected to be priced on Wednesday evening and the stock begins trading on Thursday.

The company revised its expected IPO price range to between $12 and $14 per share, up from the prior $10 to $12 per share range. The offering size of 20.7 million shares was left unchanged.

At $14, the company will raise nearly $290 million in net proceeds, which it said it will largely use to lower its debt. The $2 billion-valuation excludes a green shoe option.

Following the IPO, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Aaron Skonnard will hold about 54.4 percent of voting power.

The company is backed by Insight Venture Partners, which is also an investor in ride-sharing company BlaBlaCar and crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.

PluralSight’s platform provides online learning courses which is used by businesses to train their employees in technology-based skills such as HTML and JavaScript.

Its customers include Adobe, telecommunications giant AT&T Inc (T.N) and VMware Inc (VMW.N).

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Barclays and BofA Merrill Lynch are lead underwriters to the offering.

Farmington, Utah-based PluralSight has achieved ‘unicorn’ status - a tag given to companies that have reached $1 billion in valuation without tapping the stock markets.