Spreadbetting company Plus500 expects rise in 2017 profit, revenue

(Reuters) - Spreadbetting company Plus500 (PLUSP.L) expects to report full-year profit and revenue ahead of market expectations after rising customer numbers and strong trading helped to offset challenges from a sector-wide regulatory clampdown.

The company, which provides an online trading platform for retail customers to trade contracts for differences (CFDs), achieved strong volumes in crypto currency CFDs, it said on Wednesday.

It said it had achieved record quarterly revenue in the final quarter of 2017 and about 246,000 new customers joined during the year, up from 104,432 a year earlier.

Analysts expect core earnings of $220 million on revenue of $385.7 million for the year which ended on Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A year earlier it reported core earnings of $151 million on revenue of $327.9 million.

CFDs allow people to bet on moves in share prices without having to buy the underlying stock. However, regulators have been tightening controls on the fast-growing 3.5 billion pound spreadbetting industry.

Plus500 said its “broad offering” allows customers to participate in the volatility of multiple crypto currencies, without owning the underlying asset.

“Plus500 remains focused on risk management which includes setting appropriate risk and leverage for all the instruments traded on its platform,” it said.

Shares in leading British spreadbetting firms sank last month after the European Union’s securities watchdog said it may curb core parts of their market under sweeping new powers from January.

Additionally, Britain's markets watchdog said it had noticed steady growth in the volume of CFDs linked to digital currencies. The Financial Conduct Authority said it supported the ESMA in its consideration of potential EU-wide product intervention. (bit.ly/2yFVEn9)

Plus500, whose rivals include CMC Markets (CMCX.L) and IG Group (IGG.L), is scheduled to report results for 2017 before the end of February.