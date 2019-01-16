PNC Financial quarterly profit misses estimates on increased provisions

FILE PHOTO: A PNC Bank branch is shown in Charlotte, North Carolina April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - U.S. regional bank PNC Financial Services Inc’s (PNC.N) quarterly profit fell below analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, as it set aside more cash to cover bad loans.

Shares of the company were down 1.34 percent to $119.50 in early trading.

The Pittsburgh-based bank’s provisions for credit losses rose 18.4 percent to $148 million and income from its corporate and institutional banking fell 32.2 percent.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $1.28 billion, or $2.75 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.02 billion, or $4.18 per share, a year earlier. [reut.rs/2TUWKq8]

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.78 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose nearly 2 percent to $4.34 billion as net interest income rose 5.8 percent and average loans only grew 2.2 percent.