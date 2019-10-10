PNE AG agrees to be taken over by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Wind energy project developer PNE AG (PNEGn.DE) has agreed to be taken over by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure (MSIP) in a deal valuing the company at 300 million euros ($330 million), it said on Thursday.

The fund intends make an offer worth 4 euros a share, offering a 21% premium, subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50%. It also intends to delist the company after completion.

MSIP had earlier said it could offer 3.50-3.80 euros a share, but increased its bid after other suitors started due diligence on PNE.

PNE had caught the eye of Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie (MQG.AX), Swedish private equity firm EQT EQTAB.ST and Canadian energy group Oryx (OXC.TO), people familiar with the matter had said.

PNE shares were up 5.7% at 4.08 euros at 0706 GMT.