Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Predictions and prescriptions (Part 1)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Governments will become activist investors; U.S. airlines will merge; data centres will be the new ESG target; energy giants to consider renewable spinoffs; Tesla will buy Daimler; European soccer gets more American and more. Rob Cox, Peter Thal Larsen and Lauren Silva weigh in.
