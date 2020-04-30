Croatian food company Podravka posts rises in sales, profit

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Podravka PODR.ZA, Croatia’s leading food company, reported a 13.5% rise in net profit to 91.0 million kuna ($13 million) on Thursday.

Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13.2% to 177.2 million kuna on sales up 20.8% to 1.229 billion kuna, said Podravka.

Sales at its pharmacy brand Belupo rose 22.7% to 257.9 million kuna.

Southeast Europe including Croatia accounted for 71.4% of Podravka’s sales.

Markets in central Europe saw sales grow 24.2% to 155.8 million kuna, the company said.