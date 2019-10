JASIONKA, Poland (Reuters) - The ruling of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Swiss franc mortgages does not carry a risk for the Polish banking sector as its effects are spread over time, Polish central banker Lukasz Hardt said on Monday.

“I am sure that the European Court of Justice ruling will not create a need for any monetary policy adjustments at this time, but we will continue to monitor this,” Hardt told journalists.