Health News
January 31, 2019 / 10:49 AM / in 41 minutes

Poland says it has exported 2,700 kg of suspect meat to EU

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has exported 2,700 kilograms of suspect beef to European Union countries, the Polish chief veterinarian said on Thursday after television footage showed a company killing sick cows and selling the meat for human consumption.

Pawel Niemczuk told a news conference that the suspected meat had been exported to Romania, Sweden, Hungary, Estonia, Finland, France, Spain, Lithuania, Portugal and Slovakia.

Poland produces around 560,000 tonnes of beef a year, with around 80-85 percent of it being exported.

(The story corrects the amount from tons to kilograms)

Reporting by Alicja Ptak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below