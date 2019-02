A butcher arranges pieces of beef at a meat market in Gdynia, Poland. January 31 2019. REUTERS/Matej Leskovsek

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish beef prices have started to fall significantly in recent days, head of the local beef producers lobby said on Monday, following food safety concerns due to a TV report showing sick cows being taken for slaughter.

“If this tendency continues, producers could lose about 600 million zloty ($160 million) this year,” Jacek Zarzecki, president of the Polish cattle producers lobby told reporters.