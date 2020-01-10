Poland's 2020 inflation may be higher than 2.5%: finance minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - Inflation in Poland this year may exceed the 2.5% envisaged in the budget draft, which will translate into higher revenues, Deputy Finance Minister Leszek Skiba said on Friday.

“Inflation in 2020 could be higher. One has to remember that higher inflation means higher budget revenues. Higher inflation is not a reason for concern,” Skiba told reporters.

Poland’s December flash CPI surprised economists on Tuesday, with the reading of 3.4% coming in well above the 2.9% expected by analysts in a Reuters poll and marking the highest level of inflation in central Europe’s largest economy since 2012.