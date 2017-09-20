Poland not planning changes in sectoral taxes, VAT for now: deputy PM

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is currently not planning to introduce changes in sectoral taxes on banks and the mining sector as well as in the value added tax (VAT), Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks at the Reuters Central & Eastern Europe Investment Summit at his office in Warsaw, Poland May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

“For now, we are not planning changes in sectoral taxes. We are also not planning changes in VAT,” Morawiecki, who is also economy minister, told a news conference.

Management of the state-run copper miner KGHM called earlier in September for changes in the mining tax to be introduced in 2018 to allow the firm to invest more.