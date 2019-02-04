Poland detects mad cow disease on farm: OIE

PARIS (Reuters) - Poland has reported a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) among cattle on a farm near the Czech border, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

The case of BSE, commonly known as mad cow disease, was found in the southwestern town of Mirsk, the OIE said, citing information from the Polish agriculture ministry.

The infected animal was slaughtered, it also said.

Atypical BSE can occur spontaneously in all cattle populations at a very low rate and the outbreak does not have any influence on the official BSE risk status of Poland, the OIE said.

The previous known case of BSE in Poland was in March 2013, it said.