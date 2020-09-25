Polish coal unions agree to mines closure plan: sources

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish coal unions agreed with the government on Friday to a gradual closure of mines with the last coal mines to shut in 2049, two industry sources told Reuters.
The unions, representatives of the government and Poland’s biggest coal producer PGG continued talks on Friday on industry restructuring while around 200 miners were protesting underground against mine closures.
A conference after the talks is expected later on Friday.
Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely
