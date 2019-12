FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for the second day of the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish officials have seized two tonnes of cocaine from Colombia worth around 2 billion zlotys ($510 million), Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

“This was the biggest amount of drugs seized in the last 30 years,” Morawiecki told a news conference, adding that the security forces have detained several suspects, including four Colombians, two Poles and one Iranian.