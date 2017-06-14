Polish deputy minister signals reduced bond supply in July, August

WARSAW (Reuters) - A large amount of cash on hand means Poland's finance ministry will need to sell relatively few treasury bonds in July and August, Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Nowak said.

Nowak also told Reuters that benchmark bond issues denominated in dollars or euros were unlikely before the fourth quarter.

"Taking into account the very good liquidity situation of the state budget and the significantly larger-than-expected payment from the central bank profit (to the budget), in July and August one may expect a 'holiday' supply (of bonds)," Nowak said.

"Due to the very good liquidity situation, one should not expect benchmark foreign issues before the fourth quarter," he also said.

Nowak said that the ministry currently had liquid funds worth over 76 billion zlotys ($20.31 billion) on its budgetary accounts at the end of May, equivalent to 4 percent of Polish gross domestic product.

The ministry said earlier that total tax revenue had increased at an annual rate of 21 percent in the first four months of 2017, helped by robust economic growth and government efforts to increase tax collection.

The improved budget performance has helped bring down Poland's 10-year bond yield, which has fallen by nearly 70 basis points to 3.16 percent since the end of January.

Nowak also said that the ministry is monitoring markets to expand or diversify its investors' base.

"This is achieved by issues such as those of Panda bonds or green bonds," he said - bonds denominated in Chinese yuan and those that finance project with environmental benefits, respectively.

Poland became the first European government to sell debt denominated in yuan on China's interbank bond market in August last year. In December, Poland also became the first sovereign globally to issue green bonds.

"Investors' interest is very high, so we would like to regularly - more or less once in a year - offer green bonds on foreign markets," he said, adding the value of these issues will demand on budget needs for financing of green projects.