Latest ECB decision was well-timed: Vasiliauskas

Lithuanian Central Bank governor Vitas Vasiliauskas attends a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

WARSAW (Reuters) - The latest European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision was well timed, ECB governing council member Vitas Vasiliauskas said on Friday.

On Thursday ECB left its policy unchanged but in September it decided to restart bond purchases at a pace of 20 billion euros per month while also cutting its deposit rate to -0.5% and keeping the door open to further reductions.

“I think that the latest ECB monetary policy decision was well-timed and in line with its core mandate,” he told a conference in Warsaw.

Related Coverage ECB needs no big policy changes - Vasiliauskas