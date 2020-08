WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s net borrowing needs in the 2021 budget will be 113.5 billion zlotys ($30.75 billion), according to the draft budget accepted by the government.

According to the draft budget, 77.8 billion zlotys of the net borrowing needs will be funded domestically and 35.7 billion will be funded abroad.

($1 = 3.6915 zlotys)