Polish wages rise 5.3% year-on-year in June, below forecast

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish corporate sector wages PLWAGE=ECI rose by an annual 5.3% in June to an average of 5,104 zlotys ($1,342.20) per month, below analysts’ expectations of 7.0%, statistics office data showed on Wednesday.

In monthly terms, wages rose by 0.9%.

Corporate employment PLEMPY=ECI rose by 2.8% year-on-year to 6.39 million people in June. Analysts had expected a year-on-year rise of 2.6%.

In monthly terms, corporate employment rose by 0.2%.