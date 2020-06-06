Poland's PM hopes economy will shrink by less than 4% this year

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki waves as he leaves after the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - The Polish economy could shrink by less than 4% this year, while the unemployment rate will likely remain below 10%, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday.

Poland has announced a rescue package worth over 300 billion zlotys ($76 billion) to help its economy survive the coronavirus crisis.

“I have a serious not only hope but also macro basis to believe that (the unemployment rate) will not be double-digit, and even that it will be lower than economists had expected a month ago,” Morawiecki told RMF radio.

“The fall in GDP expected by most financial institutions is 4%. I hope it will be lower than forecasts,” he also said.