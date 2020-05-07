Polish parliament approves postal vote for presidential election

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s lower house of parliament gave the green light on Thursday for a presidential election to be held by postal vote following a dispute over whether voting could take place during the coronavirus pandemic.

The election was scheduled to take place on Sunday but the opposition said the ruling nationalist party, Law and Justice (PiS), would be putting political gain ahead of public health if it went ahead on that date.

PiS and its junior coalition partner, Accord, reached an agreement on Wednesday on postponing the ballot in anticipation that the Supreme Court will declare the election invalid because of the inability to vote physically.

Though the Sejm, or lower house of parliament, approved legislation allowing this election to be decided only by postal ballot, the timing of the vote remains unclear, though Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin told private radio RMF FM the earliest possible date would be June.

“Yesterday we worked out a solution which is good for Poland, which guarantees safe, fully democratic and transparent elections,” Accord party leader Jaroslaw Gowin told reporters on Thursday before the parliamentary vote.

While there was a sense of relief among many Poles that the European Union and NATO member state of 38 million would not be forced into an election during the coronavirus pandemic, government critics said it was unclear what legal basis PiS had to cancel Sunday’s vote.

“Formally, the election has not been postponed,” said Borys Budka, head of centrist Civic Platform opposition party, adding that the May 10 date put forward months ago was, in theory, still valid.

But it was clear an election could not now be held on Sunday, he said.

Budka added that the legislation approved by the Sejm on a postal vote still did not guarantee a free and fair election.

“Elections need to be safe, fair, secret and with equal access assured for all voters,” he said.

POLLS SHOW DUDA AHEAD

Opposition critics and international monitors have complained that only one candidate, President Andrzej Duda, has been able to campaign because rivals have been constrained by restrictions intended to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Opinion polls have suggested Duda would win re-election by a landslide if the vote were held in May. A PiS ally, he has backed judiciary reforms which the European Union’s executive, the European Commission, has said violated democratic norms.

PiS had wanted the election to go ahead now because of concerns that the recession that is likely to follow the coronavirus pandemic will dent its support and damage Duda’s chances of victory.

Its climbdown was seen by some political analysts as significant and unusual.

“This situation showed that the PiS had to step back for the first time in five years,” Anna Materska-Sosnowska, a political scientist at Warsaw University, told private broadcaster TVN24.