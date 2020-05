FILE PHOTO: Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski applauds during a session of Poland's lower house of parliament in Warsaw, Poland November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - The last possible date that Poland could hold a presidential election on is June 28, the leader of the country’s ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Wednesday.

The election had been originally scheduled for May 10, but voting did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.