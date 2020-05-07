Polish presidential election not before June, deputy PM says

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s presidential election will be held in June at the earliest, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin said on Thursday, hours after the governing nationalists decided that voting would be postponed from May 10.

“The earliest possible date is June,” Sasin told private radio RMF FM.

The lower house of parliament is on Thursday to vote whether to approve government-sponsored legislation that would allow for a postal vote during a presidential election.