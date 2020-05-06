World News
May 6, 2020 / 9:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Poland must ensure free and fair presidential vote, EU says

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive on Wednesday said Poland must ensure “free and fair” elections, as the bloc’s largest ex-communist country is locked in a spiralling political crisis over a presidential vote due this Sunday.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen discussed with her Brussels-based EU executive “the importance of free and fairs presidential elections in Poland in the context of the coronavirus crisis”, a spokesman told a news conference.

Amid political infighting within the ruling coalition led by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party - which has proposed a postal-only ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic - it is not clear if, when or how exactly the presidential vote in Poland will take place.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below