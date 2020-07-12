World News
July 12, 2020 / 7:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Poland's Duda slightly ahead in presidential vote: exit poll

1 Min Read

Polish President and presidential candidate Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda visit a polling station during the second round of a presidential election in Krakow, Poland July 12, 2020. Adrianna Bochenek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - President Andrzej Duda was marginally ahead in Poland’s presidential election, an exit poll showed on Sunday, in a result with profound implications for relations with the rest of the European Union.

Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), got 50.4% of the vote, according to the exit poll.

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, the favoured candidate of the main opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), got 49.6%.

The exit poll by Ipsos has a margin of error of two percentage points for each candidate. Preliminary results are expected on Monday.

Reporting by Warsaw Newsroom; Editing by Frances Kerry

