Poland's Duda ahead in presidential election first round

Polish President and presidential candidate of the Law and Justice (PiS) party Andrzej Duda reacts after the announcement of the first exit poll results on the first round of presidential elections in Warsaw, Poland, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda won the most votes in the first round of Poland’s presidential election on Sunday, an exit poll found, and will face a run-off vote in two weeks’ time against Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), got 41.8% of the vote, according to the exit poll, falling short of the 50% needed to claim victory in the first round.

Trzaskowski, who is standing for the largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO) got 30.4% of votes, the poll showed.