Poland's Duda ahead in presidential election first round

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda won the most votes in the first round of Poland’s presidential election on Sunday, an exit poll found, and will face a run-off vote in two weeks’ time against Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.
Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), got 41.8% of the vote, according to the exit poll, falling short of the 50% needed to claim victory in the first round.
Trzaskowski, who is standing for the largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO) got 30.4% of votes, the poll showed.
