Poland's Duda seen ahead in presidential vote: late poll

Polish President and presidential candidate of the Law and Justice (PiS) party Andrzej Duda talks to the media after the announcement of the first exit poll results on the second round of the presidential election, at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s incumbent president Andrzej Duda was slightly ahead in Sunday’s presidential election, a late poll showed, a narrow victory which if confirmed would allow the ruling nationalists to deepen their conservative reforms.

The late poll combines exit poll data with partial official results.

Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), received 50.8% of the vote, according to the late poll.

Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, the candidate of the largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), came second with 49.2%.