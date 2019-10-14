Poland's PiS wins general election: results from 91% of constituencies

Poland's ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks after the exit poll results are announced in Warsaw, Poland, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party won Sunday’s parliamentary election with 44.6% of votes, according to official results from 91% of constituencies published by the electoral committee on Monday.

Poland’s biggest opposition grouping Civic Coalition (KO) came second with 26.7% support, followed by the leftist alliance, The Left, with 12.3%. The bloc of agrarian PSL and anti-system Kukiz’15 was at 8.6% while the far-right Confederation got 6.8% based on the partial official results.