Poland's ruling party has 40% support before Oct.13 vote - Reuters poll

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party continues to command the highest support of any political grouping ahead of parliamentary elections in October, according to a poll published on Thursday.

A poll by Kantar for private broadcaster TVN on Sept. 25-26 showed the PiS-led coalition with 40% support, while its main rival, Civic Coalition, which includes Civic Platform (PO), was at 28%. Leftist bloc Lewica had 10% and Konfederacja had 7%.

Poland, the biggest post-communist European Union member country, will hold elections to the lower and upper houses of parliament on Oct. 13 after four years of PiS rule.

Below are the latest party polls (the newest at the top):

P’ster PiS PO Lewica PSL/Kukiz’15 Konfederacja

Kantar 40.0 28.0 10.0 5.0 7.0

IBRiS 44.5 23.9 14.1 6.0 4.4

CBOS 46.0 23.0 5.0 8.0 3.0

Kantar 43.0 30.0 11.0 4.0 5.0

Kantar 40.0 24.0 11.0 6.0 2.0

IBRiS 42.4 22.7 13.1 5.6 3.4

IBRiS 43.4 21.2 14.1 5.7 4.8

CBOS 47.0 19.0 9.0 6.0 2.0

IBRiS 41.5 26.6 12.2 7.2 4.7

Indicator 41.3 28.5 11.3 5.7 3.1

IBRiS 41.0 25.0 13.0 6.0 5.0

Kantar 39.0 30.0 11.0 6.0 6.0

PiS - ruling Law and Justice party along with its two small satellite parties.

PO - Civic Platform along with small parties Nowoczesna and others.

Lewica - block of three leftist parties including post-communist SLD and progressive Wiosna.

PSL/Kukiz’15 - agrarian Polish Peasants’ Party and anti-system Kukiz’15 run by rock-star Pawel Kukiz acting together.

Konfederacja - block of far-right parties.