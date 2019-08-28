Poland's ruling party has 41.5% support before October vote: IBRiS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party still enjoys the highest support out of any grouping ahead of parliamentary elections in October, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks during an election meeting in Stalowa Wola, Poland, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A poll by IBRiS conducted on Aug. 26 showed PiS with 41.5% support, while its main rival, Civic Coalition, which includes Civic Platform (PO), was at 26.6%, leftist bloc Lewica had 12.2% and PSL/Kukiz’15 had 7.2%.

Poland, the biggest post-communist European Union member country, will hold elections to the lower and upper houses of parliament on Oct. 13 after 4 years of PiS rule.

Below are the latest party polls (the newest at the top):

P’ster PiS PO Lewica PSL/Kukiz’15 Konfederacja

IBRiS 41.5 26.6 12.2 7.2 4.7

Indicator 41.3 28.5 11.3 5.7 3.1

IBRiS 41 25 13(+3) 6 5

Kantar 39(-5) 30(+3) 11 6(+2) 6(+1)

PiS - ruling Law and Justice party along with its two small satellite parties.

PO - Civic Platform along with small parties Nowoczesna and others.

Lewica - block of three leftist parties including post-communist SLD and progressive Wiosna.

PSL/Kukiz’15 - agrarian Polish Peasants’ Party and anti-system Kukiz’15 run by rock-star Pawel Kukiz acting together.

Konfederacja - block of far-right parties.