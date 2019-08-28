Poland's ruling party has 41.5% support before October vote: IBRiS

FILE PHOTO - Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks during an election meeting in Stalowa Wola, Poland, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party still enjoys the highest support out of any grouping ahead of parliamentary elections in October, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

A poll by IBRiS conducted on Aug. 26 showed PiS with 41.5% support, while its main rival, Civic Coalition, which includes Civic Platform (PO), was at 26.6%, leftist bloc Lewica had 12.2% and PSL/Kukiz’15 had 7.2%.

Poland, the biggest post-communist European Union member country, will hold elections to the lower and upper houses of parliament on Oct. 13 after 4 years of PiS rule.