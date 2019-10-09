Poland's ruling party keeps lead before Sunday vote: poll

WARSAW (Reuters) - A coalition headed by Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party has kept its lead over its rivals ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary elections, a poll suggested.

The PiS-led coalition enjoyed 44.3% support, roughly twice as much as the 22.7% that backed the rival Civic Coalition, which includes the Civic Platform (PO) party, according to the poll by IBRiS for website Onet.

The leftist bloc Lewica had 13.8% and PSL/Kukiz’15 had 6.2% in the survey published on Wednesday.

Poland, the biggest post-communist member of the European Union, will hold elections to the lower and upper houses of parliament on Oct. 13 after four years of PiS rule.