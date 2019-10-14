Poland's PiS wins general election: results from 99.5% of constituencies

Poland's ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski looks on as Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Marowiecki speaks after the exit poll results are announced in Warsaw, Poland, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party won Sunday’s parliamentary election with 43.8% of votes, according to official results from 99.5% of constituencies published by the electoral committee on Monday.

Poland’s biggest opposition grouping Civic Coalition (KO) came second with 27.2% support, followed by the leftist alliance, The Left, with 12.5%. The bloc of agrarian PSL and anti-system Kukiz’15 was at 8.6% while the far-right Confederation got 6.8% based on the partial official results.