Trump congratulates Polish President Duda's 'historic' re-election

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event celebrating law enforcement officers and citizens who have been helped by them at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated Andrzej Duda on his “historic” re-election as president of Poland.

The nationalist Polish leader, who has emerged as one of Trump’s preferred international partners, last month became the first foreign leader to visit Trump since the coronavirus pandemic led to global lockdowns.

“Congratulations to my friend President @AndrzejDuda of Poland on his historic re-election! Looking forward to continuing our important work together across many issues, including defense, trade, energy, and telecommunications security!” Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

Duda won five more years in power on a socially conservative, religious platform in a closely fought election.

Trump told reporters after the two leaders met in the Oval Office that he might transfer some U.S. troops to Poland from Germany, and that the move would send a strong message to Russia.

Trump also said the two NATO partners were discussing a project to construct a nuclear-powered plant in Poland.